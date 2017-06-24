Confederation Cup: Portugal trashes New Zealand 4-0 to top Group A

Portuguese national team trashed New Zealand 4-0 in the group A match of the ongoing Confederation Cup, in Russia, on Saturday to top the group ahead of Mexico.

Portugal’s goal shower started in the 33 minutes, when Christiano Ronaldo scored a penalty and Pen Bernaldo added a goal four minutes later, which made the first half to end 2-0.

The New Zealand side maintained 2-0 trashing status quo till 80th minute when Andre Silva scored the third goal and Luis Carlos, popularly known as` Nani’ crowned the goals in the first minute of extra time.

Portuguese team manager, Fernando Santos says: “I warned my players not let them win balls in the air, and the team reacted very well.

“ I think the New Zealand team deserved to score a goal… and they’re a team with great spirits and capacity,” he said.

On the suspension of Képler Laveran Lima Ferreira, also known as `Pepe’ the coach said it may be a blessing in disguise because a new player might emerge in his place in the semi-finals.

But New Zealand manager, Anthony Hudson said his team started very well and stronger of the two teams and “never accepted the result”.

“AT 2-0 we could have kept the scoreline respectable, but we didn’t… We had three strikers on the pitch and got caught at the end,” he said, adding that he considers Portugal favourites for the title.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that C. Ronaldo emerged man of the match played at Saint Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg (RUS) on Saturday.