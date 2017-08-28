Conduct Anambra Senatorial election, CLO urges INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been urged to immediately fix a date for the conduct of the much anticipated Anambra Central Senatorial zone election.

The chairman of Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) in Anambra State, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, who made the call in a statement he made available to newsmen, said two years after the election of Senator Uche Ekwunife was nullified by the Court, it was long overdue for the INEC to conduct the election since all the legal bottlenecks have been cleared.

He said “it is instructive to note that Anambra Central Senatorial zone is the only Zone in the entire country without a Senator, and it is pertinent to also note that this has denied the zone dividends of democracy and representation”.

He urged political gladiators in Anambra Central Senatorial zone to close rank and display patriotism at least for the interest of the common man in the zone by removing all the impediments towards the conduct of the election.

Meanwhile, Ezekwueme has extolled Governor Willie Obiano over the award of contract for the rehabilitation of decrepit Nkwo Ugwu-akwu Achalla Umuchu Road in Aguata Local Government Area.

It would be recalled that Comrade Ezekwueme had written memos to the governor over the pathetic condition of the road and the plight of the people.

Comrade Ezekwueme lauded the governor for listening to his demand since 2014 for the construction of the road that has disconnected the village from the rest of the town, saying that “this has brought untold hardships and sufferings to the people of the area.

He said: “The governor has shown that he is not only loving, caring, compassionate and concerned over the plight of the citizens of the state, but he is fanatical towards their welfare. Significantly such good gesture should be extended to Nfkwo-Amanasaa- Umuchu general Hospital Road as well as 3-3 Nkwelle Ezunaka Road and Ochanja Rouud About -Zik Avenue in Onitsha”.

The construction of the dilapidated roads, he said, will help combat erosion, ameliorate the suffering of the people, spur development as well give the people sense of belonging, and alleviate the excruciating pains people go through the deplorable roads.

He called on the contractors handing the projects to ensure prompt execution of the contract and according to specification.

The community, he said, should monitor the projects, protect and safeguard equipment and ensure that they were the eyes of the government to report any “unwholesome or nonchalant attitude on the part of the contractors to the government”.

Stories by Alphonsus Nweze