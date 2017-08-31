Concerned Nigerians protest against corruption

A pressure group, the Movement Against Corruption (MAC), has condemned in very strong terms the level of corruption and corrupt practices in both the public and private sectors of the country.

The leader of the group, Dr. (Mrs.) Joe Odumakin and other members of its steering committee on Wednesday led other in a protest march from Ikeja under bridge, Lagos to the Lagos state House of Assembly Alausa, Ikeja holding red cards and carrying placards with different inscriptions such as ‘Say No to Corruption,’ ‘If we don’t kill corruption, Corruption will kill us,’ ‘Enough is Enough,’ while singing different protest songs.

In an interview with media, Dr. Odumakin made it known to Nigerians that the mission of the protest is to eradicate total corruption in Nigeria by issuing red cards to all corrupt public officials.

She said “the movement against corruption is a coalition of over 70 civil society organizations. People think that corruption is not their business but the business of the institutions.

“This is going to be different because we are not just protesting but want to eradicate corruption and make people know that it is their fight. This movement is one that will pilot all other movements across the country simultaneously.”

She further stated that corruption is cancerous and therefore urged Nigerians to stand up and fight for their rights which include improvements in the health sectors, education sectors, and reduction in the level of unemployment in the country.

Dr. Odumakin noted that if these damaged sectors are remedied, the rate at which people travel out for medical treatment and acquisition of higher education will reduce drastically.

The protesters marched into markets, motor parks and eventually the Lagos state house of Assembly where they demanded the see the governor or his representative for a lasting solution to the cause of their protest.

Another member of the steering committee, Barrister Inibehe Effiong, in an interview with the Daily Times correspondent said that the fight against corruption should be holistic and urged the federal government not to pursue Diezani alone but should go after other corrupt officials who have stolen the patrimony of the citizens of Nigeria.

He also appealed to the judiciary, the media and all Nigerians to be committed to the fight against corruption because the presidency cannot do it alone without their support and commitment. He urged the presidency to strengthen the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and also ensure mutual relationship with the neighboring countries in other to retrieve Nigeria’s lost glories.

In another interview with journalists, another member of the steering committee, Barrister Ugwumadi Malachy, declared that “the corrupt elements of this country now have red cards. This protest will not just end here. There are still other strategies that we will use to achieve our aim.”

After several minutes of waiting, the representative of Lagos state governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, came out to address the protesters telling them that the governor was aware of the effects of corruption on Lagosians and Nigerians at large.

He appealed to the protesters to calm down and promised them that actions will be taken to remedy the situation very soon.

Atolagbe Tawakalitu & Babalola Mujeeb