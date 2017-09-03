Concerned Nigerians protest against corruption

The Movement against corruption (MAC) has declared serious war against corruption and corrupt practices in both the public and private sectors of the countr.

This was declared in a protest which was headed by Dr. Mrs. Joe Odumakin and other members of the steering committee of MAC.

The protesters started their march from Ikeja under bridge, Lagos and then proceeded to the Lagos state house of Assembly Alausa, Ikeja holding red cards and carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Say No to Corruption”, “If we don’t kill corruption, Corruption will kill us”. “Enough is Enough” and singing different war songs.

In an interview with members of the press, Dr Odumakin made it known to Nigerians that the mission of the protest is to eradicate total corruption in Nigeria by issuing red cards to all corrupt public

officials. She said “Movement against corruption is a coalition of over seventy (70) civil society organizations. People think that corruption is not their business but the business of the institutions. This is going to be different because we are not just protesting but want to eradicate corruption and make people know that

it is their fight. This movement is one that will pilot all other

movements across the country simultaneously.”

She further stated that corruption is cancerous and urged Nigerians to stand up and fight for their rights which include improvements in thhealth sectors, education sectors, and reduction in the level of

unemployment in the country. She disclosed that if these damagedsectors are remedied, the rate at which people travel out for medical treatment and acquisition of higher education will reduce

drastically.

The protesters marched into markets, motor parks and eventually the Lagos state house of Assembly where they demanded the see the governor or his representative for a lasting solution to the cause of their protest.

Another member of the steering committee, Barrister Inibehe Effiong during an interview with Daily Times correspondent said that the figh against corruption should be holistic. He urged the federal government not to pursue Diezani alone but should go after other corrupt officials who have stolen the patrimony of the citizens of Nigeria. He also appealed to the judiciary, press and Nigerians to be committed to the fight against corruption because the presidency cannot do it alone without their support and commitment. He urged the presidency to strengthen the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and also ensure mutual relationship with the neighboring countries in other to retrieve Nigeria’s lost glories.

\In another interview with pressmen, Barrister Ugwumadi Malachy, another member of the steering committee declared “The corrupt elements of this country now has a red card. This protest will not

just end here there are still other strategies that we will use to

achieve our aim.”

After several minutes of waiting, the representative of the governor came out to address the protesters telling them that the Governor is aware of the effects of the corruption on Lagosians and Nigerians at

large. He appealed to the protesters to calm down and promised them that actions will be taken to remedy the situation very soon.