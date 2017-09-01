Concerned APC groups call for the rejection of Nwoye’s candidacy

*Demands suspension of Nwoye and Senator Andy Uba

The emergence of Comrade Tony Nwoye as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has generated a lot of controversy as several groups within the party called for the rejection of his candidacy in the forth coming November 18 Anambra state governorship election, accusing him of anti-party activities, monetary inducement of voters and membership of a secret cult.

The Anambra All Progressives Congress Forum Abuja led by Chief Obum Ozuanwu; the All Progressives Congress Voters Club led by Ifeanyi Obinna; South-East All Progressive Congress Forum led by its Coordinator, Mazi Chuzzy; and Igbo/Yoruba Unity Forum, led by Godwin Okafor called on the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and the Presidency to reject the emergence of Nwoye as the party’s flag bearer as well as the suspension of both Nwoye and Senator Andy Uba from the party.

In a statement signed by Mazi Chuzzy on Thursday in Abuja, the group called for the cancellation of the primary election that produced Comrade Nwoye, and appealed on the NWC to order for a re-run in which Senator Andy Uba and Hon Tony Nwoye would be disqualified from participating.

The Spokesperson of the groups called for their suspension for openly sharing money to procure votes at the venue of the primary election and even asking delegates to take pictures of their votes in order to collect more money after voting.

The groups asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s NWC to give the party a clean candidate as its flag bearer and to directed that Nwoye by dropped, warning that Comrade Nwoye cannot be the candidate of the APC unless the party does intends not to win the election, adding that Nwoye as a former PDP leader still has sympathy for the party and would sabotage the party in the election.

The groups alleged that Nwoye has so much baggage to contend with including his godfather who has spent over N3 billion just for the primary election.

Part of the statement read in part: ‘’Our Party, the APC is known for its anti-corruption stance and we should not allow people from the PDP with corruption hanging on them to come and take the position of rightful party members. Nwoye and Uba should first be members of the party and wait for their turn to participate in the party’s primary but not now. Some people have been in the party for long and they just came to take the position of those who have been in the party. We won’t allow that.

‘’Why should our party, known for fighting corruption, offer its ticket to Nwoye who spent 16 years in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was allegedly associated with the atrocities of the PDP in the state especially during Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige as governor, when Ngige was kidnapped and government establishments burnt.

‘’Why should delegates choice be twisted because a money bag was bent on sponsoring a candidate in a manner, that seems an imposition on the party. The money bag spent between N18.5 million and N20 million in each local government openly to woo delegates against their conscience. That is not the spirit of APC but PDP.

‘’Nwoye is a man that has been accused of so many things including being a cultist, participating in the killing of the Igwes during (Governor Chinwoke) Mbadinuju’s era, burning of Anambra public structures and despite that the party has the final say in the screening of candidates, we call on the DSS to bring out Tony’s records from his student days to his PDP days till now, and see why APC should not have him as its candidate,” the statement said.

The group argued that if his election is upheld, then APC may lose Anambra State and the entire South East.