Complete Nteje-Umunya bye-passAnambra Market, leadership begs Obiano

The President of Iron Rod Dealers Union, Atani Road in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Nnaemeka Onwuzulike, has appealed to Governor Willie Obiano of the State to immediately complete Nteje-Umunya bye- pass along the Onitsha- Enugu Expressway.

He said that both ends of the road have been completed, remaining the bridge that will link the road for ease access for the users. The market leader said he learnt that the bridge has been awarded but work has not commenced, asking that the Governor should direct the contractors to immediately mobilise to the site.

He lamented the deplorable condition of the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, which has compelled road users to seek for alternative road, leading to over use of the bye-oass.

Unfortunstely, he said, motorists have equally been suffering at the bye pass as the delicate makeshift’ bridge could not serve the high volume of traffic that ply the bridge on daily basis.

Onwuzulike said the immediate construction of the bridge , Bridgehead- Ogbosisi-Niger street- Main market road and other vital roads will not only ease the plight of their users but help those of them who are campaigning for Obiano to convince people to vote for him.

He however commended Governor Obiano for his achievements, especially in the area of security of lives and property of the people of Anambra people, saying for them as traders, security is the most important thing.

“When there is security, it is for our intetest.So Obiano have our support. He has been paying salaries as and when due. For those of us whose spouses work with Government, every month they receive their pay, which helps us. When workers are paid they come to buy from us. So it is for benefit” he said.

He also said that since all the candidates of major political parties are from the Northern part if the State, it is better for them to follow the person they know, so that he can serve out his four years before another person steps into Government House.

He attributed the frequent collapse of buildings to use of poorly qualified professionals and manpower by the builders. He said some of the onwers economise by using sub-standard materials, while some contractor and workers engaged in shoddy practices such as using 12mm where they suppose to use 16mm.

The President said they checkmate the production and sale of fake and substandard rods by ensuring that every rod bears the name and initials of the company, so that they can locate fake ones easily through company’s name. He also said that all the rods produced and sold in their market are of 40 ft in lenght not 36.

Alphonsus Nweze, Awka