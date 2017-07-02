Colloquium to honour Professor Abubakar Momoh holds in Lagos

A coalition of organisations has slated a colloquium in Lagos in honour of one of Nigeria’s renowned scholars, Abubakar Momoh, professor of Political Science at the Lagos State University (LASU).

The organisations which include the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Labour and other civil society platforms are planning the one day event in memory of the late scholar of Political Theory who is not only widely published in internationally acclaimed journals and books around the world but has contributed significantly to the revolutionary movement in the country.

Scheduled to hold on July 3, 2017 at the Main Auditorium of LASU, Ojo, with the main theme, ‘Nigeria in Crisis: Rethinking Economic Policies and Posing Alternative Developmental and Political Options,’ the colloquium is also to feature other sub themes.

Former ASUU Chairman, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Professor Omotoye Olorode is expected to speak on the main theme of the event to be chaired by Human Rights Lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Other speakers on the sub themes include Executive Director, Community Life Project, Mrs Ngozi Iwerre who will speak on “The Civil Society Organisations And The Challenge Of Re-Building Broad Social Movement in Nigeria.”

President of the University of Ibadan Students’ Union, Mr. Aderemi Ojo and a former president, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Mr. Lanre Arogundade, also Coordinator, International Press Centre, Lagos will talk on “Students’ Movement In Retrospect: The Way Forward” while two Labour activists, Dr Femi Aborishade, a Lawyer with bias on Labour matters and Mr Issa Aremu, General Secretary, National Union of Textiles, Tailoring and Garments (NUTG) will discuss “Labour Struggles on Neo-Liberalism And Electoral Reforms”.

Another acclaimed scholar, Professor Eghosa Osaghae, Vice Chancellor, Igbinedion University, Okada will also speak on “Addressing the National Question Amidst Rising Ethnic and Political Tensions.”

Chairman of the Media & Publicity Committee, Mr. Tony Iyare, said the event, which will be preceded with tributes by different organisations, is expected to be attended by members of ASUU, Labour and human rights activists, students and members of other civil society organisations The Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun is the chief host of the event.

Momoh, a former Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, LASU was a former National Treasurer of ASUU. A highly resourceful, rigorous and engaging scholar, he was also a former chairman of ASUU, LASU branch. Until his death on May 29, 2017, Momoh was the Director General, National Electoral Institute, Abuja.