Cleric urges Nigerians to flee divisive tendencies, utterances

*Asks them to learn to forgive one another

The spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, has called on Nigerians to flee from any divisive tendencies, utterances and learn to forgive one another and appealed to Muslims leaders to continue to live in peace and love with one another.

Leader Obu stated this while receiving large number of Muslims and Hausa leaders based in Cross River State, led by the supreme leader of Islamic organization and Hausa/Fulani’s communities in the state, Alhaji Salisu Abba Lawan who visited.

He congratulated the set for successfully completing their fast maintaining that fast draws one nearer to God and their visit has fostered greater peace. He said the whole essence of his organisation was all about peaceful living of all races and nationalities.

“Nigerians must flee from any divisive tendencies, utterances and learn to forgive one another” he stated. The religious leader however said the Almighty God does not cherish division, hate, violence but love for all irrespective of religious or tribal leanings.

The head of the delegation, Alhaji Lawan praised the spiritual leader for devoting his resources and energies towards love, peace and unity of humanity and religions. He however enjoined the spiritual leader not to relent on his commitment at praying for peace and consolidate on brotherhood living.

He added that it was for this purpose that in the spirit of Ramadan, all the Muslims, especially the Hausa and Fulani’s communities in the state decided to visit to appreciate and to partner with the spiritual organisation to foster greater peace and understanding amongst the many ethnic, religious and tribal groups in the state and country.

The visit was held at the international headquarters of the spiritual organisation in Calabar, 34 Ambo street, Calabar. The visit featured the donation of undisclosed amount to the Muslim Leaders towards the building of a proposed mosque in Calabar.