Christians charged to imbibe worship God

Christians have again been charged to worship only the living God wholeheartedly for the salvation of their souls.

A cleric, ‎Pastor John Ebun, gave the charge on Sunday in his sermon delivered at the Emmanuel Men and Women choir service of songs of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ilorin district headquarters.

Pastor Ebun, who spoke on the theme ‘therefore come out from them,’ urged them to shun evil and desist from sin.

The cleric implored Christians to be a shining example to others and live a life of trustworthy by saying the truth at all times.

He admonished them to always read the Bible ‎to serve as a guide and not to derail in the journey of life.

The Primate of the Resolution Church of Christ, national headquarters, Ilorin, Doctor Martins Olobatoke emphasised the need for Christians to exhibit good habit that would make Christ to reign in them.

Prophet Peter Oladipo of C & S Movement Church, Ipetu-Igbomina, also called on faithful to imbibe the teachings of the Scripture and shun evil act to inherit the kingdom of God.

Pastor Taiye Aransiola of United Evangelical Miracle Church, Ilorin in his sermon titled “long life your heritage” noted that God want the people to enjoy a long life, fruitful and satisfying life on earth.

Pastor‎ Aransiola charged Christians have the fear of God at all times.