Chido Nwangwu Receives U.S. Congressional Recognition on USAfrica’s 25 years of service

Washington DC: U.S. Congressional Recognition has been issued to the Founder of USAfrica multimedia networks Dr. Chido Nwangwu, in the brief but authoritative assessment of the impact of his works on the business, news, public policy, international security and cultural exchanges between Africans and Americans.

The assessment noted that for the past 25 years “Your service is truly worthy of the respect, admiration, and commendation of the United States Congress.”

The Congressional Recognition pointed to the transformational leadership record of Dr. Nwangwu by noting that “We must remember that one determined person can make a significant difference”, as precisely articulated by Sheila Jackson Lee, member of Congress, representing the 18th district of Texas, who seats on the influential Committee on the Judiciary and the Committee on the Budget. She is also the Ranking Member: The Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations; the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence; and co-chair of Congressional caucus on Nigeria.

The influential lawyer and Congresswoman who has attended several USAfrica fora and events added: “I take great pride in USAfrica on the occasion of their 25th Anniversary Award of the USAfrica International Heritage Champion.”

On what set the networks on its pedestal, Dr. Chido Nwangwu noted that “USAfrica is respected for its acclaimed dedication to the business and interests of Africans and Americans, record of international community leadership and fluently mainstreaming contemporary African immigrant news and views in the melting-pot of American discourses. It’s not been easy; it has come with a lot sacrifices but I’m blessed by God’s grace and an extraordinary family, extended family, an outstanding team and initial backers.”

USAfrica, characterized by the CNN and The New York Times as the largest (and arguably, the most influential) African-owned, U.S-based multimedia networks, was founded since 1992 by Dr. Chido Nwangwu. He is author of the soon-to-be-released 2017 book, Mandela & Achebe: Leadership, Identity and Footprints of Greatness, and former adviser on Africa business to the ex-Mayor of Houston.

Also, he established the 1st African-owned, U.S.-based professional newspaper published on the internet USAfricaonline.com. USAfrica Inc was established May 1992, first print edition of USAfrica magazine published August 1993; USAfrica The Newspaper on May 11, 1994; CLASSmagazine on May 2, 2003; PhotoWorks.TV in 2005, and several platforms and products. USAfricaonline.com is powered by the global resources of USAfrica, CLASSmagazine, CLASSmagazine.TV, PhotoWorks.Tv, USAfrica.TV, MandelaAchebeChido.com, AchebeBooks.com and ChidoNwangwu.com

Those initial pillars include Emmanuel Okoro, Eni Kanu, Ambassador Chris Chukwu, Rick Sellentin, John Rosenkrans, Emmanuel Odimgbe, Quincy Sintim, James Okorafor, Samson Nwangwu, Prof. Chigbo Ofong, George Nwanguma, Edem Archibong, Kelly Azuike, Dr. Chidi Amuta, Obinwa Nnaji, Kenneth Orji and Dr. Keith Robinson.

He adds “I must make a special mention of Kase Lawal, his brother Kamoru Lawal, former Gov. Donald Duke, Dr. Ralph Ekezie; Gov. Willie Obiano, Dr. Ernest & Mrs. Azudialu, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, Kenneth Yellowe, Emmanuel Diribe who is the person that advertised in almost every magazine and newspaper published by USAfrica; plus almost a hundred others in Houston and across all the major cities in the U.S., Nigeria and South Africa.”

USAfrica honorees include business leaders, creative icons, fashion and music stars who represent the diverse skills and backgrounds of Africans and Americans.

Chido appreciates the fact that “The USAfrica BEST OF AFRICA™ awards bring together our two continents leaders, oil and gas executives, Governors, members of the U.S Congress, Nollywood superstars, key legislators, city officials, business heavyweights, banking executives, students, everyday folks and diverse achievers.”