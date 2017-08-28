Charly Boy and OurMumuDonDo Protesters Storm EFCC

Charles Oputa , popularly known as Charly Boy, and his # OurMumuDonDo protesters on Monday stormed the Head Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja to demand the repatriation of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke.

Diezani, who served under former President Goodluck Jonathan, is being investigated for a series of multi -billion dollar fraud and money laundering offences in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and America .

A court in Nigeria has ordered the forfeiture of some properties linked to the former minister which are believed to have been acquired with stolen wealth.

Diezani’ s associates and co -conspirators , Kola Aluko and Jide Omokore, have also been linked to corrupt practices worth billions of dollars