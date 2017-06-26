Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed the state Ministry of Water Resources and Dam Development, to commence release of water to Minna metropolis.

The governor gave the directive when he paid an unscheduled visit to Chanchaga water works at the weekend.

He said the directive became necessary following the continuous total rehabilitation and upgrading of the water works aimed at finding permanent solution to perennial water scarcity in Minna Metropolis.

Governor Bello said the exercise was also to ease water challenges being faced by residence of the metropolis as well as offer experts from the ministry opportunity to identify leakages, burst pipes and other challenges with a view to solving them preparatory to full utilization of the water works.

“Based on the level of work done so far, it is now time water was released in order to identify other key challenges in the water works value-chain.

Above all, this will reduce water challenges faced by residence. Again, once water is released residents across Minna will be convinced more than ever of our commitment to finding permanent solution to water challenges in Minna.“

Governor Bello said that one of the top priorities of the administration is addressing water challenges in the state.