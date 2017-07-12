Censors board approves 34 movies in June

The National Film and video Censors Board has verified and approved 34 films in the month of June, 2017, for public viewing. After verifications, 23 of the movies were in English, five in Yoruba, five in Hausa and one in Igbo respectively.

A statement signed by NFVCB’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Martins Etuechere said, 24 other movies were classified “18” and the popular Yoruba film “Iyawo Adedigba” made the list.

Seven movies were classified “15” including “Beautiful Escape”, “Beauty of Love”, “Bird of Romance”, “Brave Maiden”, “IllarBariki”, “Neglect” and “NIQAB”.

Among the movies reviewed, three namely; “A lonely Lane”, “Ra’ayiDaya” and “The Lonely Days” were classified “12”.

Other movies classified are: “Adaora”, “Aiyelomo” , “Catholic Burial”, “Cross Paths”, “ Family Insult”, “IyaEko Ni”, “Iyanje”, “Kileyi”, “Last Widow”, “Life of a Billionaire”, “Mr Arrogant”, “My Beautiful Mmege”, “Osinachi my Wife”, “Rain of hell”, “Ranya”, “Ruth”, “Siblings” , “The Personal assistant”, “The Prince and the Virgins”, “The Return of Willy-Willy”, “Virgins in the Mood”, “Warriors of Love” and “Zuciya da Hawaye”.

For the 34 verified and approved movies, the consumer advices comprises of imitable technique, strong language, violence, fetish practice and rituals.