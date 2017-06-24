CCT Acquittal: Saraki is unperturbed by FG’s appeal

he President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has reiterated his earlier position that he remained unperturbed by the Federal Government’s filing of an appeal against his acquittal by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Saraki’s Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

“Anybody who has been following the proceedings and the evidence given by the prosecution witnesses during examination in chief and cross examination would know that if presented before any court of Justice and law, the same outcome as in the CCT would be arrived at.

“Those who are running commentary on the ruling by the Tribunal and criticising it are those who are not even familiar with the case and the details coming out of the trial.

“All these antics aimed at perverting the course of justice were obvious throughout the period of the tribunal’s sitting.

“One is conscious of the fact that the anti- graft agency and its ally bodies are frantically looking for a poster-case to sell its anti-corruption campaign.

“There is also the hunger for conviction in a celebrated case to advertise in the international arena government’s determination to pursue the anti-graft campaign,

“We therefore implore them to achieve this aim by allowing justice to take its normal course,” he said.

Olaniyonu said that the appeal against the CCT ruling is nothing but another attempt to grandstand and embark on another media trial without any substance.

According to him, this is why the Senate President is sure it will be another exercise in futility.

“Saraki has demonstrated his unflinching belief in and respect for the judicial process and its ability to resolve issues relating to fundamental rights of Nigerians.

“That belief in the judiciary is the basis for his assurance that the position of the CCT that he is not guilty of the charges preferred against him would be sustained in the higher courts,” he said.

The CCT had on June 15, 2017, discharged and acquitted Saraki of all 18 charges preferred against.