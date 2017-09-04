CCC Idunnu holds 7 weeks deliverance crusade

The Apostolic arm of CCC Idunnu, Joshua Parish also known as Solution Centre, under the leadership of Prophet (Dr.) Abraham Oyebanji will hold a seven-week prophetic prayer session which started Wednesday August 24 and ending with a special anointing Sunday Service on October 8, 2017.

The theme of the crusade is Fulfillment of Glory (Imuse Ogo). Genesis 35 vs. 1.The session according to a release will feature deliverance, breakthrough, healing, salvation and much more.

The cleric while speaking with journalists called on the good people of Nigeria to turn to God and shun sinful acts. Speaking further from the scriptures,

“We understand that our God is a consuming fire and we also know that God’s word is, God in print, God has unlimited capacity to destroy all forms of evil deeds. Jeremiah 23:29.

He charged Nigerians to be spiritual up right , saying God has empowered us to dominate the powers of the darkness.

For instance, darkness disappears automatically when there is light, similarly when we walk in the reality of God’s picture and guidance, we shall triumph over the power of darkness.