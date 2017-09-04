Catholic Priest kidnapped, murdered in Imo

A Catholic priest, Rev. Father Cyriacus Onunkwo, was reportedly kidnapped in Orlu town in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo state on Friday morning by gunmen while driving his vehicle.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Ezike, who confirmed the incident said preliminary investigations indicated that the late Reverend Father’s body was discovered in the bush in Omuma Village in Oru East Local Government Area on Saturday.

The corpse has been identified by authorities of the Catholic Church while investigations are still on to unveil his killers.

The police boss said that the late cleric’s car was discovered intact, with nothing removed from it as the body bear no gunshot or stab wounds, leading to speculations that he may have been strangled.

No arrests have so far been made, but CP Ezike said that the police are still working to find the abductors of the priest.

At the time of filing the report, no official statement from Orlu Catholic Diocese has been issued.