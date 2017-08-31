Catholic bishop shelters 2,000 Muslims

Catholic Bishop Juan Jose Aguirre Munoz of Bangassou in the Central African Republic (CAR) has told BBC Newsday that for the past three months he has been sheltering 2,000 Muslims, as the Christian Anti-Balaka militia waits for them outside the church compound.

Some of those seeking shelter told Newsday they had been shot at and a doctor for Medecins Sans Frontieres said they had to suspend their operation in Bangassou last week due to security problems.

The situation is reminiscent of events in 2013 when people sought refuge in churches to escape the battles between Muslim and Christian militias.

It comes as the UN Humanitarian chief Stephen O’Brien has warned the UN Security Council of a genocide risk in the CAR.