CAPDAN president bags award

The Pan African International Magazine has honoured the President of Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN), Mr. Ujikutu Ahmed, with Pan African Pair Excellent Award.

Ujikutu was honoured along other 30 recipients among includes the South African president, Jacob Zuma, at the Pan African International Recognition Awards/Discourse held recently at the Sheraton and Tower Hotel, Lagos.

Presenting the award to Ujikutu at CAPDAN Headquarters, Ikeja, Prince David Anyia Esq, who represented the organisation, said that the honour was done to the CAPDAN president on merit in recognition of achievements.

According to him, the CAPDAN president was nominated through the company‘s website and the organisation sent delegates to verify his nomination and achievements and at the end the board was pleased and satisfied with the feedback.

He said the award to Ujikutu was done on merit without any financial inducement, saying that the purpose of the award was to honour and celebrate those who had made meaningful contributions to the development of mankind in Africa.

Anyia said that in the last one year since the Ujikutu team came on board to pilot the affairs of the CAPDAN, there has been meaningful improvement in the activities of the ICT village.

He said the team is doing wonderful well and there is need for the body to recognise his excellent performances towards leapfrogging the association to greater height.

He also used the opportunity to present another award, ‘An Award of Outstanding Association of The Year,’ to the association for being at the forefront of providing a world class Information and Communication Technology ICT market in Nigeria and West Africa.

According to him, the market which is the largest ICT market in West Africa has been doing wonderfully well, hence the need for the recognition.

Responding, Ujikutu thanked the organiser for deeming it fit to recognise him and his association, saying that the award will challenge him and the association to render more services to humanity and God.

According to him, this is just one of the good things that are coming to the market, saying that the association was doing everything humanly possible to make the computer village the best in the world, where people will love and freely to come and do business without fear.

“We are ready to build a world class ICT market where everybody would like to be associated with and do business with fear of anything,” he said.