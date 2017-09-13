CAN alleges plot by Fulani Herdsmen to kill more Farmers in Delta

Seeks FG, Security agents’ Intervention In Flash Points’ Areas

The leadership of the Delta State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has alleged plot by Fulani herdsmen to kill more farmers in their host communities, and dispelled as untrue 150 Fulani herdsmen, 300 cows killed in 2017 as alleged by the Publicity Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Association through BBC Hausa service broadcast recently.

While advising the leadership of Fulani herdsmen in the state to desist from issuing “spurious and inflammatory statements” capable of inciting national hatred, enmity, anarchy and public unrest.

The Secretary of the state CAN Chapter, Rev. Oke Akokotu who spoke to journalists yesterday in Asaba, described the allegations as baseless, false mischievious and atrocious, alleging that indications are that Fulani herdsmen in various communities in the state were holding secret meetings in the recent times with a view to unleash more terrors on residents of their host communities.

But the State Police Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, in a swift reaction, told journalists that the police were ready to bring to book any Fulani herdsman or men found causing mayhem in the state, and warned those allegedly involved in secret meetings to desist from such act to avoid the long arm of the law.

Speaking further, Rev. Akokotu noted with dismay the allegations of Miyetti Allah Cattle Association, and called on it to retract the statement and apologize to the Delta State Government including various Delta Communities.

The Christian body however called on the Police Commissioner in the state, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, the State Director of State Security Services (SSS) to infarct with the various traditional rulers in the state in order to ascertain and understand the enormity of the atrocities allegedly committed by the Fulani herdsmen in the state in the past few years.

“CAN seeks FG, security agents’ intervention to flash points’ areas, we mean host communities in the state where these Fulani herdsmen have allegedly killed farmers to ensure the people in the areas are well protected” he added. In a press statement CAN issued, and signed by its Secretary, Rev Oke Akokotu a copy made available to our reporter, part of the statements read: “the attention of the Delta State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been drawn to a BBC, Hausa Service broadcast in which the Publicity Secretary of Miyetti Alah Cattle Association spuriously and nefariously alleged that 150 fulani herdsmen were killed and 200 cows were slaughtered by communities in Delta State from January 2017, to date”, stationing that successive governments in the state have been magnanimous supportive and protective of Muslims/Fulani herdsmen in the state..

The statement explained that it was necessary to put on record that the current Delta State government headed by Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa had been accused by some Deltans of manifesting too much magnanimity and hospitality towards Muslims and Fulani herdsmen in the midst of the persisting, atrocities being perpetuated by Fulani herdsmen in the state.

Consequently, the statement strongly condemned in its entirety the baseless and false statements credited to the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Association, more so, as the Fulani Association ignored the monumental atrocities of Fulani herdsmen in Delta State.