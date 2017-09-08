Bus carrying 18 passengers hijacked in Rivers

Barely two weeks after a passenger bus carrying 11 persons was hijacked in Rivers State, another bus carrying 18 passengers has been hijacked by suspected kidnappers in the state. According to reports, the commercial bus was travelling from Port Harcourt to Owerri when it was intercepted by armed criminals and then hijacked around Isiokpo-Elele-Owerri expressway yesterday Thursday, September 7th.

The driver who escaped unhurt, narrated the incident during an interview with a local radio station in Port Harcourt

“We were going to Owerri but on getting to Isiokpo near the Customs checkpoint, we were accosted by armed robbers who started shooting. I managed to run into the bush but they took the vehicle into the bush. Soldiers later arrived to rescue the passengers. I escaped because I was at the front; they only shot at my car but could not get anybody inside the vehicle; the bus behind us was attacked and everybody including the driver were abducted.” he said

The Rivers State Police Command spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident and said a manhunt has been launched for the criminals in order to rescue the victims safely.