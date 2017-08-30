Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and his son Oluwaseni Saraki have arrived Saudi Arabia to join the millions of Muslim faithful gathered in the holy land for this year’s hajj. According to media reports, the Senate President will spend the period of the pilgrimage to pray for the unity, stability and development of Nigeria as well as better health for the leader of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate President is expected back early September when the Hajj rites would have been completed by pilgrims.