Buhari’s meeting with APC, PDP leaders is good omen- Edo ex-Deputy Gov

The immediate past deputy governor of Edo State Dr. Pius Odubu, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari over his recent peace meeting with the leadership of the two major political parties in the country.

Speaking with journalists at his residence in Benin-City, Dr. Odubu described the meeting as good omen for Nigeria democracy, adding that president Buhari has demonstrated a high level of leadership quality by that single act.

He gave kudos to the president and also the leadership of the opposition party for their understanding and objective criticisms of the ruling APC party.

He said: “For me, the recent meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leadership of the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is a highly welcome initiative. It is a step in the right direction. It shows a high sense of responsibility on the part of the president as a leader.

It shows that our democracy is maturing, and that our politicians no longer exhibit parochial attitudes in their democratic activities. I give kudos to President Muhammadu Buhari, and also kudos to Ahmed Makarfi, the chairman of PDP, for his initiative and understanding.

It has also demonstrated that our politicians are beginning to put the interest of the country first above all other interest.

In Democracy, the interest and well-being of the people should be paramount and super cede other interest, Democracy without opposition is dead. So the two major political parties in the country should be highly commended for such peace initiative meeting with the president.

I am happy I think every right thinking Nigerian is happy also for the meeting. It implies that the president represent the good people of Nigeria.

Commenting on the President’s situation and his return to the country after his medical leave in the United Kingdom, Odubu said: “Nigerians love President Muhammadu Buhari and also wish him well. Now that he has returned to the country successfully, he should settle down for business.

The noise about his health to me is not relevant; it only shows that we are mere mortal and human. So my plea to those who speak evil of the president health situation is that they should desist from such acts and rally round the president in his quest to build a better country for us and the generation to come.

In recent times, one of the most popular President of the United States, Ronald Reagan of blessed memory, once suffered from a disease called Alzheimer yet he was not castigated by Americans. He did his best for his country and was loved by his people.

Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, the interest of the people was put above all other interest. Nigeria is our country. We have nowhere else to go, we must as a matter of interest join hands to build it. Nigeria remains one invisible entity not minding our ethic, religious and socio-political affiliations”.