Buhari should retire all corrupt police officers-PMDI

The effort made by President Muhammmadu Buhari in the fight against corruption and its related offenses has been commended by local and international organisations.

In this regard the president has been called upon to retire all corrupt police Commissioners in line with his anti corruption crusade.

Comrade Abubakar Abdulsalam, the President of Progressive Mind For Development Initiative (PMDI), a Civil Society Organization (CSO) made the call in yola while reacting to the allegations leveled against Senator Hamma Misau representing Bauchi North constituency in the National Assembly by the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters against his accusation on the present Inspector Genral of police (I.G), Ibrahim Idris.

Abdulsalam challenged the police boss to counter allegations of corruption leveled against him by Misau and not diver the attention of Nigerian to irrelevant issues

According to him, corruption is deeply rooted in the blood of Nigerian police personnel, hence the need for urgent drastic measures to address the ugly trend.

“The issues raised by the Force Headquarters are really unfortunate since they ought to be raised long ago, if a policeman will be posted for seven years and abandon his duty post will lawful justification, therefore, the actions of Misau is justified by law”, He stated.

Abdulsalam disclosed further that Police personnel are extorting money on major highways freely under the cover of their superior officers; they are posted to checked points to collect money from innocent persons to bring returns.

“Mr President should as a matter of urgency bring sanity to the Police force, retire all the corrupt personnel in the force and replace them with young ones”.

It could be recalled that Senator Misau had last Friday accused the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to account for the N10 billion Police internally generated revenue, which he added amounted to N120 billion annually.

The Nigerian Police Force responded by calling Misau a deserter from the Nigerian Police, and vow that the force will definitely take appropriate action in this circumstance against the Senator.