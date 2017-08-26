Buhari: Nigeria’s unity transcend political parties, says democracy needs vibrant opposition

*We’ll keep you on your toes, PDP Chairman tells Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying that the unity of Nigeria transcends beyond political parties.

Buhari, who met with the leaders of the two major political parties on Friday at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that opposition in any government does not translate to hostility, enmity and antagonism.

The President also described the visit by the two main political parties as signifying the unity of the country, pointing out that a democracy needs a vibrant, responsible opposition.

He thanked all Nigerians for praying for his recovery and asked them to continue to pray for the peace and prosperity of the country.

He said, “I thank you sincerely, collectively and individually for finding time from your busy schedules to come all the way to Abuja and welcome me back home.

“This visit signifies the unity of Nigeria. It is not a party occasion. It is not a political gathering. It is a symbol of our national unity. It is also an expression of the maturity of our democracy.

“Multi-party democracy is a very tried and tested form of government; opposition does not mean hostility, enmity or antagonism. Democracy needs opposition, one which is vibrant but responsible.

“I am very pleased to see you assembled here all shades of opinion in Nigeria. Please convey to our countrymen and women in your respective states my deep gratitude to all those who prayed for my recovery. I am imploring all Nigerians to continue praying for peace and prosperity in Nigeria.”

The APC delegation was led by the party’s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; while the Chairman of the PDP’s National Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi, led the opposition party’s delegation to the meeting that took place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking at the meeting, Makarfi promised that the PDP will continue to support Buhari in his efforts to move the country forward.

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja