Buhari embarks on first ever visit to south east

Stakeholders of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) from the Southern Senatorial Zone of Ebonyi state under the aegies of Ebonyi South Political Office Holders Forum, ESPOHF, have expressed excitement over President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned visit to the state and declared their readiness to receive him.

Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and President of the forum, Rt. Hon.Obasi Odefa Obasi, disclosed this to newsmen at Isiaka, Headquarters of Ivo Local Government Area of the state shortly after the forum’s meeting.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected in Ebonyi today in what is described as a tour of South Eastern States.

The visit will be President Buhari’s first ever visit to South East since he took oath of office as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on May 29, 2015