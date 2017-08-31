Buhari approves Mambila power project, 40 years after

– The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has approved 5.792 billion dollars (about N1.140 trillion) for the construction of the 3,050 megawatts Mambilla hydro-power project at Gembu in Taraba

President Muhammadu Buhari at Federal Executive Council (FEC) that took place on Wednesday, August 30, approved 5.792 billion dollars (about N1.140 trillion) for the construction of the 3,050 megawatts Mambilla Hydro-Power project at Gembu in Taraba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the council was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, Babatunde Fashola, the minister of power, works and housing, disclosed this while addressing state house correspondents alongside the ministers of labour and employment as well as the minister of sports, on the outcome of the council’s meeting.

He said: ”The memorandum from the ministry of power, works and housing was to the award of the Mambilla Hydro-Power plant.

”I believe that many of you have heard of this project. Nigeria started talking about it since 1972; that is about 45 years ago.

”Several efforts had been made to bring it to reality but I’m happy to announce that this government approved the contract today to joint ventures of Chinese civil and engineering company for the engineering and turn-key contract, including civil and electro-mechanical works for 5.792 billion dollars.

”The construction should take about 72 months (6 years)”. According to him, the scope of works of the project will include the construction of four dams and 700 kilometres of transmission lines. The minister said the project, when completed, would boost the nation’s economy as it would unleash the potential that had been reported about Mambilla in the fields of agriculture, tourism and energy.

