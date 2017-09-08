[BREAKING] Rivers Ritual Killing: Police Rearrest Fugitive Suspect In Jos

The Rivers State police command has confirmed the re-arrest of fleeing suspected ritual killer, Ifeanyi Dike.

The Commissioner of Police in the state Zaki Ahmed informed Channels Television that the suspect was nabbed in Jos, Plateau State by men of Special Anti-Robbery Squad in the state in the early hours of today and is currently under secure arrest.

The suspect allegedly broke into the home of an unnamed resident and stabbed him in what appears to be a robbery incident.

The Rivers command is currently working with its counterpart in Jos to bring him back to Port Harcourt to face the law.

On August 21, 2017, Ifeanyi Dike suddenly took to his heels and disappeared into darkness while he was being interrogated and prepared to be moved to where he would be detained at the state’s Criminal Investigation Department.

The suspect is a 200-level student of the University of Port-Harcourt, who was earlier arrested by the Rivers State command of the Nigeria Police for allegedly raping and killing an eight-year-old girl and cutting off some parts of her body for ritual purposes.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Nnamdi Omoni, had said that the suspect was on his way to dispose of the remains of the girl before he was arrested.

Omoni warned parents to monitor the movements of their children and be wary of those they allow to have access to them.

The father of the girl, who was part of the search and rescue team since his daughter disappeared on Friday, had identified the suspect as his cousin.