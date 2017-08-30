BREAKING: Lagos state gets new Commissioner of Police

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has appointed Edgar Imohimi as the new Commissioner of Police in-charge of the Lagos State Command.

This followed Edgar’s recent promotion by the Police Service Commission (PSC)

Edgar was until his promotion, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, in charge of Operations, in Lagos State.

Observers believe Edgar is the right man to succeed Fatai Owoseni, who many say performed excellently. Not only does the new CP knows the Lagos terrain, he led several raids against notorious kingpins, criminal gangs and their hideouts.