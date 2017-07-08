BREAKING: Lagos shuts down Ahmadu Bello Way

The Lagos State Police Command has announced the shut down of Ahmadu Bello Way in Victoria Island due to the incessant flood.

According to a statement made available to Daily Times on Saturday, The Lagos State Police said it would like to inform members of the public that the Ahmadu Bello way in Victoria Island is temporarily closed.

The statement was signed by Asp Olarinde Famous-Cole Police Public Relations Officers, Lagos state police command Ikeja, on behalf of the State’s Commissioner of Police.

It stated that “Due to the heavy down pour of rain in the state, motorist plying route like Ahmadu Bello way in Victoria Island and other areas prone to flood which has caused traffic grid lock in the state are advised to take alternative route made available by the traffic officials.

“This is because the flood in the area has caused us to temporarily block the road for safety.

“We would like the public to note that the relevant traffic and security agencies are on ground to flourish out the drains and thus secure road users in the state.”