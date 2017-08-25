BREAKING: IPOB Rejects Arewa Youth’s Withdrawal Of Quit Notice

The Indigenous People of Biafra has rejected the withdrawal of the quit notice issued to Igbo in the Northern part of the country by the Arewa youths.

The Arewa youths, under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Groups, had ordered all Igbo residing in the North to vacate the region before October 1, 2017.

But, the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, in Abuja on Thursday, the Arewa youths said they have withdrawn the quit notice.

However, reacting to the development, IPOB described the withdrawal of the quit notice as ‘inconsequential’.

Speaking through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB asked the Arewa youths to ‘stick to the quit notice’, if they have any ‘honour’.

The group equally urged all Igbos and other Southerners resident in the core North to discountenance the withdrawal of the notice and return home.

IPOB noted that history had shown that the withdrawal of the notice does not mean that Igbo lives and property are no longer endangered in the North.