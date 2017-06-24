BREAKING: Gov. Wike sacks all His Commissioners

Governor Nyesom Wike has dissolved his cabinet.

A statement Saturday by his Special Assistant, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu announced the development, saying that all former Commissioners should immediately hand over to their respective Permanent Secretaries.

“Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has dissolved the State Executive Council.

The governor directed all former commissioners to hand over to their respective Permanent Secretaries.

Governor Wike thanked the former commissioners for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours. “, it read.