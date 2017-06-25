Breaking: Fire guts House on the Rock Church

Fire gut House on the rock church located at airport road abuja.

Reports reaching us says, a building of the House on the Rock church in Abuja is currently on fire, with firefighters trying to put out the inferno.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

According to NAN, Joseph Peter, a member of the church, said the main building had not been in use for a while owing to renovation.

Peter reportedly said he left the church around 1pm, after the day’s service, and there was no problem.

The church, which was founded by Paul Adefarasin, is yet to make an official statement on the incident.