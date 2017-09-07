BREAKING: FG’s meeting with resident doctors ends, strike continues until…

Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), who are currently on strike, have stated that they will continue‎ with the industrial action until federal government meets their demands.

The federal government delegation including the minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige and his health counterpart, Prof Isaac Adewole, had gone into marathon meeting with the leaders of resident doctors in Abuja while the meeting ended in the early hours of Thursday without a communique.

But a statement by the ministry of Labour after the meeting which lasted several hours, said the strike would continue until Friday when the doctors are expected to meet to review the offer by the government on their demands including payment of salary arrears owed.

‎The statement reads in part, “The meeting agreed that NARD national officers is to present the outcome of the re-negotiated Memorandum of Terms of settlement to an emergency meeting of its members by Friday September 8, 2017 with a view to suspending the strike once there is evidence of payment of the mandate as presented to the meeting, to the affected institutions.”

Details later

Jude Idu and Samira Oduwole, Abuja