BREAKING: Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of Diezani’s N7.6bn Loot

The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of a sum of N7,646,700,000 loot allegedly belonging to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government.

A judge, Justice Chuka Obiozor, had on August 9, 2017, ordered the interim forfeiture of 7.674 billion Naira illegally kept in a Sterling Bank account.

It was issued after an ex-parte application was brought before him by anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC had alleged that Mrs Alison-Madueke hid the money in 3 banks.

In February of 2016, the Nigerian government, through an order granted by Justice Muslim Hassan, also of the Federal High Court, retrieved part of the funds hidden in the other banks.

Earlier today, Charly Boy led a group of protesters to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja to demand the repatriation of Diezani.