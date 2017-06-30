BREAKING: ALGON members pass vote of confidence on executive council

Members of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) on Thursday night passed a vote of confidence on the National Executive Council (NEC) led by Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Karaye.

Recall that a group, Coalition for Support of Local Government Autonomy in Nigeria (CSLGAN), recently raised the alarm on the tenure of the ALGON President, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Karaye, alleging that he has over­spent his approved tenure in office.

The vote of confidence on the Karaye-led NEC was the high point of the meeting of the association held in Abuja on Thursday.

The members in passing the vote of confidence said they were pleased with the way the Alhaji Ibrahim Karaye-led NEC had piloted the affairs of the body since coming on board last year and urged them continue to champion the cause of the association.

The members also mandated the Karaye-led NEC to clear all outstanding cases, including appealing the case instituted against the association by contractors who alleged that they were being owed by the previous executive of the association.

Details later….