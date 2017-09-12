Bomb blast rocks Enugu

Palpable fear and tension rocked Enugu on Tuesday following a report of explosion in the state capital.

Our correspondent gathered that the explosion occurred on Monday night at the New Artisan Market in the state capital. ‎

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to Daily Times, the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu said the police “have commenced full scale investigations.

“An explosion occurred at the scrap site of the former New Artisan Market Enugu on 11/9/17 at about 8pm.

“The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained and no life was lost.

“However, the incident caused minor destruction in a nearby food shop, including two vehicles parked near the said shop.

“The state command has advised good people of the state, particularly residents of the axis not to entertain fear or panic but to go about their normal lawful business as all hands are on deck by the command, working in partnership with relevant sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders for a safe and secured Enugu state and its environs.

“Meanwhile, personnel of the Explosive Ordinance Department of the state command were on hand to further render the scrap site and its environs safe and secured,” he narrated.