Boko Haram: hunters beg for operational vehicle to fight against insurgents

The Bachama hunters association in Numan,Adamawa further restated their commitment never to give up support in the fight against insurgents.

According to their leader, Mr. Hassan Mijah, their readiness and willingness is being discouraged with the lack of operational vehicles and stipends to encourage them for the herculean tasks of fighting insurgents.

The leader is pleading with the present government of Adamawa state and willing organizations, individuals to provide them with operational vehicles for roving around.

Mijah made the appeal on Saturday in an interview with our reporter in Yola that villages of Adamawa state are still prune to the insecurity threats of Boko Haram and there must be a way out to ensure Peace and tranquility in all parts of the state.

Hassan, who is the ‘Sarkin Baka’ of the Bachama kingdom said that the vehicle would also facilitate their spontaneous response to flash points.

He said that the hunters would take care of fueling and maintenance of the vehicle if granted to them.The leader also commended the state Government for inventing much in the security operations in the state.

Mijah also commended the Hama Bachama, Stephen Irimiya for always supporting the hunters with logistics and moral advice.

” Hama Bachama has being supportive especially from technical, morally and with logistics.

“He has motivated us so much that all of us have imbibed the spirit of patriotism,’ He said.

He also commended the Numan local government council for the provision of stipend to the hunters.He added that the council had sustained their operations with logistics even with lean resources.

Our correspondent reports that the Bachama kingdom covers both Numan and Demsa local government areas.

Tom Garba, Yola