Boko Haram Denies 3.6 Million People Of Access To Water

Boko Haram did not only make over 2 million people’s homeless in northeast Nigeria, it also ensured that 3.6 million do not have access to water.

There is a lot of work to do in Nigeria’s northeast which has been devastated by over 8 years of insurgency by Boko Haram.

The terrorists have been pushing for an Islamic State and an end to Western education, but they do not spare infrastructure in the region which they have at one time or the other enjoyed.

Over 2 million persons have been chased out of their communities, and UNICEF says they do not only lack homes.

They also lack access to drinking water.

Boko Haram terrorists have destroyed 75% of the water infrastructure in northeast Nigeria, the United Nations agency said on Wednesday.

UNICEF’s Global Chief of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Sanjay Wijesekera, gave the extent of deprivation from at the beginning of the World Water Week.

He said 3.6 million people lacked water in the region that the government and international community are trying to rebuild.

“in conflict-affected areas in northeast Nigeria, 75% of water and sanitation infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, leaving 3.6 million people without even basic water services.

“In far too many cases, water and sanitation systems have been attacked, damaged or left in disrepair to the point of collapse.

“When children have no safe water to drink, and when health systems are left in ruins, malnutrition and potentially fatal diseases like cholera will inevitably follow,” he warned.

He wants efforts to be channeled at providing good drinking water to the region, insisting that “children’s access to safe water and sanitation, especially in conflicts and emergencies, is a right, not a privilege”.

Water is one basic thing considered as ‘life’ itself. It can give life to a human and recently to machines.