Boko Haram computer analysts, spiritual head arrested, jailed

Abdullahi Audu, Bashiru Yahaya and their spiritual head, Ahmed Momoh on Friday, appeared in a Lokoja Chief Magistrates’s for allegedly belonging to Boko Haram group.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Levi Animoku, in his ruling, ordered the three accused to be remanded at the Federal Prisons, Koton-Karfe, saying that the allegations against them was grave.

Animoku said the activities of members of the terrorists’ group had terminated many lives in the country, adding that the crimes the defendants were heinous and carried high penalties.

“Notwithstanding that bail is a constitutional right guaranteed the accused persons, the presumption of innocence is not absolute. Bail is not easily granted in this kind of offences. So, bail is refused.

”The defendants shall be remanded at the Federal Prisons, Koton-Karfe, Kogi.

”The case is adjourned until Sept. 28 for mention,’’ he said.

Earlier in his submission, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Mohammed Abaji, told the court that the defendants were arrested in June, following intelligence report, adding that others were at large.

He said that the defendants were arrested by Joint team of operatives of the NHHSS and STATT and troops of the Nigerian Army and Directorate of State Security (DSS).

Abaji stated that investigation and analysis of their telephone numbers revealed that they were not only members of the dreaded group but had also carried out repairs of the terrorists’ computers.

The prosecutor also said the defendants had carried out repairs of other electronic components owned by the insurgents and used them for their nefarious activities.

According to him, the third defendant, Momoh is the spiritual head of the gang mandated to prepare ‘’Medicine/Ruqya’’ for members of the group and their families, before and during operations.

Abaji had prayed the court to take cognizance of the grave nature of the allegations by dismissing the oral application brought by the defendants.

He said their actions were contrary to section 97(1) of the Penal Code Law and Belonging to Terrorists’ Group.

The prosecutor also said the defendants had allegedly violated Section 4 and Section 5 of Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the allegations. (NAN)