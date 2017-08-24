Boko Haram attacks community, bruns down hospital, several houses in Adamawa

Boko Haram terrorists on Tuesday night raided Nguru – Bakin Dutse village of Madagali local government area in northern part of Adamawa state and burnt down a newly renovated hospital and several houses in the area.

The council chairman, Hon Yusuf Mohammed, who confirmed the incident in a telephone chat on Wednesday lamented that the current incessant attacks on his council by the terrorist group is becoming unbearable and inhuman to his people.

He further explained that although no life was lost in the attacked, they have lost a very important hospital which had been the source of treatment to villagers around that area adding that now his people have to travel very far to get treated if they are sick..

Mohammed said that the insurgents stormed the village between 9 and 10 pm Tuesday night and burnt down the newly renovated hospital and several houses.

He said the villagers were earlier alerted before the arrival of the insurgents and immediately flee to nearby bush for the safety of their lives.

He explained that if not for the quick intervention of the mobile police and the hunters assisting the military in the fight against insurgency , the story will have been different.

Mohammed revealed that the mobile police and hunters were able to repel further attacks and pushed back the insurgents to Sambisa forest.

Locals from the area said that the insurgents have reinforced and change their mode of attacks adding that the locals have also agreed to alert each other’s the movement of the insurgents because the insurgents usually moved in a larger number and their movement is mostly known

“That is why, before they stormed a community, we always know their movement because of their numbers and we always notified others about their movement so that they can flee for their lives,” one of the residents said.

“What we need is to send more security personnel in the affected areas to curb the activities of the insurgents in the area.

However, every attempt to reach the military authorities proved abotive at the time of sending this report.