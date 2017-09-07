Bindow flags off distribution of teaching materials to schools in Adamawa

In making sure that he restores and revives the ailing sector of education, the Governor of Adamawa state, Senator Muhammad Umaru Jibrilla Bindow,

once again visited Government Technical College, Mubi, where he flagged off the distribution of teaching materials, chemicals and beddings

According to him the standard of Education cannot be compromise and his administration will do anything possible to bring back the glory of the state’s educational system is known for.

Jibrilla promised to reopen Teacher’s Colleges in the three very soon in an effort to be producing qualitative teachers across the state.

He assured both teachers and health workers that government would train and retrain them to further justify the declaration of state of emergency declared.

On his response the Commissioner of Education, Mr. Julius Kadala said items to be distributed to schools across the state include twenty thousand assorted text books, two thousand chairs and laboratory chemicals.

The commissioner explained that one thousand three hundred beddings would be distributed between Government Secondary School Hong and Government Technical College Mubi due to their critical need.

Vice Chancellor of Adamawa state University Mubi, Professor Kaletapwa George Farauta, expressed gratitude for the realization of the provision of materials in the education sector which is in fulfillment of the state of emergency declared in both sectors.

The Emir of Mubi, Alhaji Abubakar Isa Ahmadu, applauded both Governor Jibrilla Bindow and other private donors for their efforts in improving the well being of the people.

He called on people of the state to continue to support and cooperate with the present administration to enable it provide more dividends of good governance for the good of the state.