Bikers to ride for national unity- Abdullahi

The Rider’s Assembly, a coalition of motorbike riders in Nigeria has said the group will ride on October 1, Independence Day, for the country’s unity.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, Abubakar Abdullahi, on behalf of the group, said that was the only way they would spread their “noble message” of unity in the country.

“The country could only progress and develop through enduring peace and unity. As we all have noticed, there has been a wave of divisive and secessionist sentiments sweeping across Nigeria since the recent 2015 elections.

“Across the different regions of the country, individuals and groups have become increasingly vocal in their calls for the division of this great nation Nigeria.

Amidst these, many Nigerians remain fervent in our belief in the oneness of Nigeria, that we are stronger together, that progress and development only comes through enduring peace and unity, that our differences are what makes us a beautiful people and our population is what has earned us position as the ‘giant of Africa’.

“We therefore intend to use October 1st, independence day commemoration to remind our fellow countrymen across board that this nation is the only one we have to call our own and that the unity in diversity is sure way to achieve the development of Nigeria, all well-meaning Nigerians yearn to see come to pass.

“Our means of spreading this noble message will involve us riding with bikers from different parts of this great country in Abuja as we celebrate Nigeria’s 57th Independence day, the one Nigeria ride”, he said.

Tom Okpe