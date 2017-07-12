Biafra: South East youths vote for restructuring

The leadership of various youth groups in the South East geo-political zone rose from their meeting in Enugu at the weekend with a call for immediate restructuring of Nigeria.

The meeting which was called by The Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), South East Chapter in collaboration with Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Worldwide, to discuss issues relating to the recent quit notice given to Igbos residing in the Northern part of Nigeria by a coalition of northern youth groups, and the persistent calls for secession by members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was meant to constructively discuss the issues involved with the aim of developing a framework to reduce tension and set the country on the path to greatness.

The youths in a six point communiqué signed by all the youth leaders present aligned themselves with all the steps taken so far by the political leaders of the South East, including the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, South East Governors and Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership.

It said that it is because of the marginalisation and exclusion of Ndigbo from the running of Nigeria that led to the agitation for secession.

While calling for a dialogue with Nnamdi Kanu and members of IPOB on the need to embrace harmony and align with the position of the leadership of Igbo land, the youths also said they condemn vehemently the unguided utterances coming from the Arewa Youths, especially the quit notice given to Igbos to vacate the North come October 1, 2017 and other hate speeches capable of throwing Nigeria into a very serious crisis.

According to the communiqué, the youth leaders unanimously adopted all the resolutions of the South East political leaders in their last meeting held on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

The South East Chairman, Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), Dr. Chima Anyaso, in an interview said the recent quit notice given to Igbos residing in the Northern part of Nigeria by a coalition of Arewa youth groups and the calls for secession by members of IPOB are national issues that should not be treated lightly.

According to him, with the ‘Quit Notice’ ultimatum given to Igbos resident in Northern Nigeria by some Arewa Youths, a subtle crisis has started brewing across the nation.

“These have caused palpable fear, sowing seeds of discord and could degenerate into anarchy if left unchecked.

“We have carefully listened to various stakeholders ranging from Governors Forums, Northern Elders, Ohaneze Ndigbo and elder statesmen who have lent their voices to the topic and have deemed it appropriate for the youth to state our position with the aim of dousing the uncertainty. After all, the youth stand to bear the biggest brunt if things spill out of control. And, it is our future that could be upheld or destroyed by the events that would unfold,” Anayso added.