Benue Governor Ortom begs FG for help as Flood submerges State

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has called on the Federal Government for help after a massive flood has left the capital Makurdi and other parts of the state under water.

According to Daily Post, Ortom has asked the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), to liaise with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on helping those displaced find shelter.

Flooded areas include areas are Zone 4, Wurukum, Gebade, Nyinma, Ghana, Naka Road, Wadatta Gboko Road and Media village in Achusa, after a rain that fell from around 12.24 AM and lasted until 5 AM, Punch reports.

The governor lamented that the flood is happening at a time his state is finding it difficult to pay salaries.

He asked the FG to come to the states aid, and pleaded for support.

See photos of the flood below: