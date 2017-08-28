Bello pledges to improve ease of doing business in Kogi

Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has reaffirmed his commitment to the establishment of economic stability for the indigenes and inhabitants of the state.

Bello maintained that he strongly believes that uniformity in the economic development of the states in the federation will guarantee sustainable growth across the nation.

The Governor, according to a press statement bu his Chief Press Secretary, Petra Akinti Onyegbule, said this when he played host to the Bangladeshi High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency, Major General Sharif Kazi Kaikoba, at the weekend at the Governor’s Lodge, Abuja, to discuss economic opportunities in Kogi state.

The High Commissioner disclosed that investors from his country are interested in establishing a ceramic factory in Kogi State, stressing that his visit was to underscore the genuineness and importance the Bangladeshi government attaches to this interest.

He said he would have loved for the investment to have taken off since but for the challenges of insecurity that the state was bedeviled with.

Kazi Kaikoba however pointed out that the evident improvement brought about by the effective measures put in place by Governor Bello’s administration has rekindled their interest and would be great to have bilateral relations take root for the benefit of both parties.

Responding, Governor Bello reiterated the enormous opportunities which abound in the state.

He acknowledged that indeed when he took over the mantle of leadership of the state, insecurity was rife.

However, his determination to have a secure state for all and with the cooperation of all security agencies and people of the state, crime has drastically reduced as criminals could not freely ply their trade in the state anymore.

To ensure that bureaucratic bottlenecks do not frustrate the process, the Governor assured the Envoy that his administration will do its best to improve ease of doing business in Kogi state.

The Governor pledged to continue his positive strides in promoting economic growth in the state through human capital, adequate tax reform, better infrastructure, good policy in technology as well as other reforms which have been put in place to provide incentives for individuals to own businesses and for small businesses to expand.

he assured while that his administration will continue to create and ensure increase in jobs and more economic opportunities in Kogi state especially in the Agriculture and Solid Mineral sectors.

