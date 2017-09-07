BBC Interview:Buhari’s Minister stands on her words, says “let the will of God be”

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, has deplored social media attacks on her over her remarks of support to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in 2019.

Alhassan, who fielded questions from State House correspondents in Abuja on Thursday, said that she stood by her words, adding “let the will of God be’’.

She had on Wednesday disclosed in a BBC Hausa Service interview that she would rather resign as minister than abandon former vice the president “if he decides to run for presidential elections in 2019’’.

On prospects of retaining her job after the BBC interview, the minister said that she was not afraid of being sacked by the Buhari administration.

According to her, God gives and God takes (power). That is all and I have said it all in Hausa.

Alhassan, who was reported to have paid Sallah homage to Atiku Abubakar at the weekend, was quoted as saying that her decision to support him was because the former vice president was her godfather.

She stated that she would support the man even if Buhari decided to seek re-election in 2019.

She said that Buhari was an “understanding man’’ and would understand her reasons.