Bauchi state govt to expend N118.2bn on construction of dams

The Bauchi state government has said it has earmarked the sum of N118.2 billion for the

construction of nine earth dams across the state aimed at boosting the social-economic activities and food security of its citizens.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Mohammed Abdulhameed made this known to journalists during a ministerial press briefing held at the State Secretariat, Bauchi, on yesterday.

Mohammed explained that three large earth dams would be constructed at Kafin Zaki in Ganjuwa local government area, Dindima in Alkaleri Local Government Area and Bagel Zungur in Dass local government area of the state.The Commissioner further stated that six small earth dams would be sited at Gambaki (Katagum), Misau (Misau), Katini (Ningi), Gulka (Giade), Tilden Fulani (Toro) and Boto (Tafawa-Balewa) of the state.

Abdulhameed assured that the state government was committed to the development of dams and irrigation services to ensure adequate food security.“The Governors of the six riparian states of the Hadejia-Jama’are Komadugu Yobe Basin Trust Fund recently held a joint summit and agreed to contribute the sum of N64.5 each for the operationalization and counterpart funding for the take-off of the Board,” he said.

Abdulhameed added that a huge investment was needed to address the lingering water problem in the state, stressing that the projected demand analysis shows a daily requirement of 45 million

gallons by 2017, and 75 million gallons by 2027 as against the current 12.5 million gallons installed capacity.

“Despite the huge challenges, the state government had been able to carry out various interventions running into millions of naira to support the sustenance of effective service delivery.

The World Bank is supporting the state with 65 million dollars credit facility for the rehabilitation and expansion of Bauchi Metropolitan water supply scheme”, Abdulhameed stated.

The commissioner told newsmen that the state has currently paid the sum of N325 million as counterpart contribution for the implementation of the World Bank Assisted Project.