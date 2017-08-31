Bauchi police parade arm robbery suspects, housewife for killing 2 week-old baby

A 19 years old house wife, Hindatu Abdullahi, was among the over 16 suspects criminals paraded before newsmen by the Bauchi state police for various offences on Wednesday.

The house wife was arrested for poisoning her 2 week-old step son to death with toxic insecticide.

Abdullahi, a mother of one who was paraded alongside other suspects at Police headquarters in Bauchi on Wednesday confessed to committing the crime.

She said troubled in her 2 years marriage forced her to kill her step son with toxic insecticide.

“I was forced to marry my husband as a second wife at age of 17, I never love him and since we got married, my husband and his first wife have been maltreating me so I decided to poison the boy out of frustration”. She said.

Weeping while narrating her ordeal, Abduallah said ” I was taken to vigilante group who gave me 80 lashes of cane before I was brought to police station. I am regretting my action. I never knew what came over me. I’m begging for forgiveness from my husband, eldest wife and security operatives,” Abdullahi added.

Parading the suspects, the Police Public Relations Office of the state command, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar said “on 19/08/2017, a case was reported at Maina Maji division that in the house of one Abdullahi Ori Male of Wurs Bogga village, Duguri district of Alkaleri LG, whom went for this year’s hajj pilgrimage at Saudi Arabia leaving his two wife’s at home, Fatima Abdullahi and Hindatu Abdulahi the younger wife.

“The said Hindatu Abdullahi took the child of her co-wife, Fatima Abdullahi named Mohammed Abdullahi, a two weeks old baby and went into her room with the baby and put into his mouth an insecticide popularly known as pia-pia, as a result the baby became unconscious and was rushed to nearby dispensary and later the baby died.

“The suspect was arrested and also the remaining quantity of the toxic insecticide was also recovered, now on the process of scientific examination, the suspect confessed to the offense of which she will be charge to court after investigation, he said”.

Other suspects who were arrested for arm robbery and kidnapping according to DSP Datti include; Abubakar Suleiman male 32 yrs, Jamilu Usman male AKA Tree colours 30 yrs, Sulaiman Abubakar male 30 yes, Hussaini Abubakar male 31 yrs, Musa Hassan male 25 yrs, Buba Yusuf male 30 yrs and Abdullahi Alh Umaru male 40 yrs .

He further stated that some of the suspects arrested are; Ahmed Usman male 25yrs Abubakar Ali, a gang leader, Mustapha Musa, Mohammed Tambaya-a gang informant, Dahiru Umar among others.

The police spokesman said his men discovered and dislodged another gang of kidnappers in their hideout in Dajin Mountain in Bauchi local government arresting three suspects.

“As proactive response to the cases of kidnapping in the state, on 26/08/2017 the command anti- kidnapping unit/special anti-robbery squad under the command of the commissioner of police organized a search party, stormed the kinappers hideout at Dajin Mountain Bauchi LGA arrested the following:-

Sabiu Umaru ‘m’ 40yrs old Abdullahi Alh Ali’m’ 26yrs and Sale Abdullahi ‘m’ aka Amalmalo’ 25yrs”. The PPRO said.

He said all cases are under investigation after which suspects would be charged to court for prosecution

The command urged members of the public to always report and provide useful information that will assist the police in making Bauchi state a safe and secured for law abiding citizens.