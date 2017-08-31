Bauchi govt trains civil servants on efficiency, productivity

In its bid to ensure efficiency and productivity amongst its workforce, the Bauchi State Government has assured that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that every Local Government employee is versatile in his profession and is able to perform his duties effectively.

The Bauchi state Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Muhammad Nadada Umar gave the assurance yesterday while declaring open a three day workshop for staff of the 20 local government councils in the state, held at Development Exchange Center (DEC) in Bauchi.

The SSG who was represented by the state Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Liman Bello expressed optimism that valuable ideas will be exchanged between the consultants who are reputable in the field of management services with the registry staff and their supervisors who initiate the actions and guidelines on how best local government records could be properly maintained and kept.

Alhaji Nadada Umar explained that the workshop was convened at the right time considering the present administration’s desire to further strengthen the capacity of civil service to remain effective and efficient machinery for the implementation of government policies and programmes in the general interest of the good people of the state.

The SSG while assuring that the commission being a parastatal directly under his office will do everything possible to ensure timely remittance of their mandatory funds as approved by the Governor to enable the commission perform its statutory responsibilities, commended the consultants Dugge Management services for their good initiatives and elaborates arrangement in conducting the training.

The chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Malami while in a speech earlier, said the workshop was organized for intermediate staff considering that records management plays a vital role in management of any organization, saying that record keeping cannot overemphasize.

He said “the workshop is aimed at fostering interaction among participants and to lead them to modern techniques for optimum performance”.

In his speech the COE Dugge Management Services, Alhaji Gambo Magaji said the training programme was structured in two parts, first group made up of officers in GL 07-12 while the second group comprises of officers on GL 13 and above, saying apart from tapping knowledge and useful experience gathered over the years, it would also expose them to the rudiments of training and retraining especially in the public service.

Alhaji Magaji appraised the state governor for approving the review of the regulatory books of the state civil service and called for the prioritizing training as part of measures to revamp the state and local government Civil Service.

Samuel Luka, Bauchi