Atiku remains a faithful council member of Adamawa Emirate -Lamido

The Lamido Adamawa, Dr. Mohammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, said that the former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has been committed in giving his support to the upliftment of the emirate since the days of his late father.

According to him, Atiku has been turbaned the Turakin Adamawa in the past 36 years and served the throne faithfully without blemish and erred in anyway.

Atiku’s good stewardship to the Fombina emirate, he said, has earned him a good name and as a result was recently promoted to be the new Waziri Adamawa.

Lamido extolled Atiku good virtues of leadership on Monday when the latter, as the new Waziri, with his entire household, political associates and allies went for a thank you visit to the Lamido for appointing him as one of the decision makers (Waziri) of the Emirate.

Responding on behalf of Atiku, the new Turakin Adamawa, Aliyu Abubakar, (who is a son of Atiku), said he will continue with the legacy of good work his father had laid down.

